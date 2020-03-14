Region 8 travelers cancel trips amid coronavirus outbreak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After many recent press conferences and announcements from the nation’s top officials, travelers and even a travel agency we talked to Tuesday are singing a different tune.
While what’s next is unknown, many say it’s been a day to day process, leaving them to choose health over having their feet in the sand.
“Until yesterday, we were still planning on going," traveler Helen Watson said.
Helen Watson and her granddaughter, Genesis Marshall, had a family of six planned trip to Mexico next week.
But, those plans to hit the beach have changed, quite a bit.
Carnival sent them an email, saying you have to be under the age of 70 and in good health to travel during this time.
But, less than 24 hours later, Carnival returning saying they are canceling all trips for 30 days.
“It kind of puts a kink on Spring Break,” Watson said.
There has been door swinging and non-stop phone ringing at Jonesboro Travel Cruise & Tour.
“We have been trying to make this ever-changing situation go as smoothly as possible," co-worker Larinda Rainwater said.
She says this week has been a day-by-day process.
“It’s a busy season, lots of people are traveling because of Spring Break. Lot’s of those individual travelers, we’ve had to modify their trip," Rainwater said.
Modify, postpone and even cancel; doing everything they can to stay up with the news of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Health and safety comes first, always," planned traveler Sheila Tipton said.
Those same travel clients thanking their agents for the help to plan those trips but also do the complete opposite.
“The welfare and happiness of the client is paramount, never mind, the profit margin,” Tipton said.
