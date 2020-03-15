City of Jonesboro extends closure policy, adds restrictions to public gatherings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro will be limiting public gatherings at all city properties to 50 people or less and are extending the closures of community and senior centers, officials said Sunday.
In a media release, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said all public city meeting, including the City Council meeting set for March 17, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
“All agenda items will automatically be included in the rescheduled meeting. Anyone who has official business with the city is encouraged to contact the city by phone or email to determine whether an in-person meeting is necessary,” the release noted.
Officials said they are following federal and state health guidelines, as well as the work of city medical director, Dr. Shane Speights.
Perrin said the coronavirus threat is anticipated to spread in Jonesboro in the coming weeks and months and that officials are working to impede the spread of the virus, including helping people understand that social distancing is important.
“As your mayor, I am concerned that Jonesboro residents are not taking the advice of social distancing seriously enough. Separation - at least six feet - is the best way for us to prevent coronavirus from having a devastating effect on you and your loved ones,” Perrin said.
