Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials have confirmed the state's eighth case of COVID-19. The latest case comes from Franklin County in eastern Kansas. No details about the person have been released. The news follows on the heels of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announcing Saturday morning the state's seventh case — a woman in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College. The department says it's the county's first known case to have been contracted locally. The release says the woman is hospitalized and “doing well." Her family members have been quarantined, and those who may have been exposed by contact with the woman are being contacted by the health department.