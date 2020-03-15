Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Officials announce 5th COVID-19 case in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State officials have released new details on one of Missouri’s latest cases of coronavirus disease, as residents braved rainy weather to line up at a drive-thru testing site in suburban St. Louis for the new coronavirus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said iSaturday that a person from western Missouri’s Henry County is one of two new cases announced Friday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment. Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.
CHILD HOMICIDE-KANSAS CITY
Police: December death of 2-year-old girl ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say the December death of a 2-year-old girl has been ruled a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that Stevie Osborn died Dec. 23 from injuries that police have not detailed. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the homicide determination was made Feb. 20 following a two-month investigation. Becchina says officers and medics were called to an apartment the morning of Dec. 23 for a medical emergency. First responders found the child unresponsive inside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests or charges have been made.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri governor declares emergency, notes 2 new cases
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the new novel coronavirus and said the state has two more presumptive positive cases. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency earlier Friday. Meanwhile, St. Louis County is banning events with more than 250 people, and some schools have closed early for spring break after Missouri recorded its second case of COVID-19. The University of Missouri System said that in-person classes have been suspended for the rest of the spring semester at its four campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rollo.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI-MAYOR-MIXUP
Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP is calling for the state's top election official to step down. The NAACP on Friday asked for Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to resign. The organization in part cited Ashcroft's recent criticism of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Lucas is black. He struggled to vote Tuesday during the state's presidential primary and publicly complained about the process. That prompted Ashcroft to criticize Lucas. Ashcroft says Lucas could have voted if he wanted to, and that his complaints might discourage people of color from voting. The Missouri NAACP says Ashcroft was dismissive of Lucas.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City police shoot, kill man officer thought was armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Kansas City police officer has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says 47-year-old Donnie Sanders died Friday at a hospital. The shooting happened late Thursday after an officer attempted to stop Sanders for a traffic violation. Becchina said Sanders fled from his vehicle and raised his arms “as though he had a weapon." The officer then told him to get on the ground. Becchina said the officer fired when Sanders didn't follow the commands. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is routine in such shootings.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEES
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work. District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING-IOWA
Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says in its latest spring flood outlook that Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa's Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks. The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding _ down from 95% reported on Feb. 27. The report says the drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt. The Quad-City Times reports the outlook says the risk of major flooding is above normal from Dubuque through Gregory Landing, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Second man charged in Westport shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been charged in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others last month in a popular Kansas City entertainment district. Ernest Jones is jailed on $150,000 cash only bond after he was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges. in the shooting that left 17-year-old Devin Harris dead. No attorney is listed for Jones in online court records.