Man killed in Lawrence County crash

SEDGWICK, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 63 in Lawrence County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Donald C. Hackworth, 76, of Hoxie was traveling in 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Highway 63, just north of Sedgwick, around 11 a.m. March 14 when the crash happened.
The summary noted the truck crossed the centerline, both southbound lanes and left the road on the west side. From there, the truck struck a utility pole and a large tree, ASP said.
The weather was rainy and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.