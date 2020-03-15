Some churches remain open amid coronavirus concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several churches in Region 8 decided to either cancel some services or to only live-stream services Sunday, but many kept their doors open for worshippers.
Grace Point Church of Christ was one of those churches.
Pastor Chase Almond said while they are keeping their doors open, they are making sure the church building is clean.
“We are encouraging our members to practice good hygiene and to avoid coughing and touching their face with their hand and to wash their hands and keeping everybody clean,” Almond said.
Many officials are urging people to practice social distancing, but Almond said that is the hardest thing to do right now because church is such a social event.
“It’s very easy, Southern hospitality for me to shake your hand and give you a hug,” Almond said.
However, he is encouraging his congregation to take on some of those social distancing techniques.
“I’ve seen the elbow and I’ve seen the toe tap, but I think a greeting is what we go with and we do encourage social distancing,” Almond said.
While the church plans to continue holding in-person services, changes have been made when it comes to communion.
“We are using the individual pieces of communion bread instead of the break apart bread,” Almond said. “It will be just one piece of bread that you touch and one cup that you grab for yourself.”
He did say if the situation continues to get worse, the church will look at buying individually packaged communion that will be handed out at the door so churchgoers would not have to touch the communion dishes.
On a normal Sunday, around 150 people attend the church, but this Sunday, around 115 worshippers attended the service.
But if in-person services would need to be canceled or if people feel safer staying home, services will be live-streamed.
“Very recently, we have been blessed to begin live-streaming,” Almond said. “And we have the Grace Point Church of Christ Facebook, we are going to be live-streaming our services.
Almond encourages anyone who is at risk of getting the coronavirus to stay and stay safe.
