After closures, schools continue to feed kids for free

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many school’s classrooms and hallways across Region 8 remain empty, but the car lines continue to see parents and a few students despite no classes.
At Greene County Tech, administrators and faculty passed out over 80 meals schoolwide Monday.
Kodie Potter, Primary Assistant Principal, said when they discussed closing the school, her main concern was the students’ availability to meals.
“For many of our students, school is their main source of nutrition,” she said. “That’s why we felt it was so important for us to begin this immediately.”
Assistant Superintendent Scott Garrish says the school currently utilizes the Summer Food Service Program to feed the kids.
GCT Primary uses the Special Nutrition Plan. Garrish said it’s an important option to access at this time.
“In an emergency situation like this, schools are able to open those summer feeding programs immediately and feed children, any children 18 years and younger can eat breakfast and lunch for free,” Garrish said.
Staff continues to work in the school by deep cleaning the classrooms and buses.
Garrish said it takes a village to get work accomplished.
“I just really want to say thank you to all of our people, not just Greene County Tech, but in Paragould who are all doing a good job to outreach and make sure that we meet each other’s needs.”
The school will continue to provide meals the entire week:
- Mar. 17-Mar. 20
- Breakfast 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
- Lunch 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Locations: Primary School: 1300 S. Rockingchair Road
- Elementary School: 5203 W. Kingshighway
