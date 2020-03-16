Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File/AP)
By JOSEPH PISANI | March 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 3:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.

That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure.

It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages.

