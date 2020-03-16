BRTC to close Monday due to coronavirus concerns

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College will be closed to the public starting March 16 until March 30, college officials said Sunday.
In a media release, officials said they plan to reassess the coronavirus situation on March 30.
On-campus students, except for law enforcement training cadets, will not report to campus March 16, officials said.
The college’s online courses will continue as usual, but on-campus classes will be converted to online and reopen on March 30.
Students can also receive information about the situation by going here.
