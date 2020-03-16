BRTC to close Monday due to coronavirus concerns

BRTC to close Monday due to coronavirus concerns
The Black River Technical College will be closed to the public starting March 16 until March 30, college officials said Sunday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 15, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 7:31 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College will be closed to the public starting March 16 until March 30, college officials said Sunday.

In a media release, officials said they plan to reassess the coronavirus situation on March 30.

On-campus students, except for law enforcement training cadets, will not report to campus March 16, officials said.

The college’s online courses will continue as usual, but on-campus classes will be converted to online and reopen on March 30.

Students can also receive information about the situation by going here.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.