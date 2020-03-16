Chick-Fil-A closing dining rooms amid COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chick-Fil-A has announced the closure of its restaurant dining rooms, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The company made the announcement in a statement on their website on Sunday.
The statement reads in part:
The company states most customers will still be able to order food by drive-thru, and some restaurants will offer delivery or mobile order options. Guests are urged to check with their specific restaurant location for more information.
