Chick-Fil-A closing dining rooms amid COVID-19 concerns

Chick-Fil-A temporarily closing in-store dining to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Chick-Fil-A closing dining rooms amid COVID-19 concerns
File photo of a Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Source: CNN)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 16, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:18 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chick-Fil-A has announced the closure of its restaurant dining rooms, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company made the announcement in a statement on their website on Sunday.

The statement reads in part:

March 15th COVID-19 Update: Temporary Closure of Dining Room Seating: Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

The company states most customers will still be able to order food by drive-thru, and some restaurants will offer delivery or mobile order options. Guests are urged to check with their specific restaurant location for more information.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.