March 16: Dry this morning, rain this afternoon

Weather Headlines
Dry but chilly morning, rain moves in before noon and continues through early evening.
On and off showers overnight into Tuesday morning.
Drier Tuesday afternoon.
High rain chances Wednesday and Thursday but lots warmer
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday night shots-fired call.
All schools in the Natural State will be closed starting Tuesday due to coronavirus, but some Region 8 colleges are not waiting.
A one-vehicle crash this past weekend claimed a Region 8 man’s life.
The United States moves one step closer to shutting down as fears of COVID-19 grow.
