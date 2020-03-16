Over 70% of daycare’s baby’s parents work in medical field; efforts to stay open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many daycares across Jonesboro continue to close with COVID-19 spreading.
One daycare said they will remain open until the state requires them to shut down.
Kids Kingdom Child Care Center keeps 80 babies ages eight weeks to five years old. Around 60 of those baby’s parents work in the medical field.
Director Mallory McGarity said this reason makes keeping operations going so important.
“The doors have to stay open,” she said. “It’s not an option for them to not go to work.”
McGarity works with the Department of Human Services to check in with them on their operations.
DHS says since they’re a small business, it’s up to them to close or remain open, according to McGarity.
She talks with other directors of centers in Jonesboro who keep children to see what other facilities do as precautions.
Kids Kingdom changed its operations starting Monday.
Now, parents cannot go past a certain point of the facility, but they don’t seem to mind.
“Our parents have been very supportive and very grateful that we’re still open and able to be here and care for their kids because they still have to go to work,” McGarity said.
A table filled with cleaning supplies and a thermometer greets children and staff.
In addition to the barrier’s items, water fountains are closed, and kids’ classes do not mix activities to minimize the spread of germs. Outside items cannot enter, including backpacks and baby carriers.
McGarity says her phone continues to ring off the hook with parents asking them to take care of their babies.
She says the daycare can’t accept any more kids at this time.
