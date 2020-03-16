Sixth case of coronavirus reported in Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A sixth confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Missouri on Monday, March 16.
Gov. Mike Parson announced a sixth person has tested positive for COVID-19 during his briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus.
The individual’s location has not been released, but they are from southwest Missouri.
Missouri has tested 170 people for COVID-19.
At this time, there have been 164 negative with six positive.
There are two positive cases in Greene County, two in St. Louis County, one in Henry County and the one not identified.
No positives reported from commercial labs.
During the briefing with Kansas City leaders, experts said they will not be forcing schools to close at this time. Dr. Rex Archer, Director of Kansas City, Mo. Health Department said closing the schools would cause hardships for parents to find childcare and would increase teen pregnancy.
City leaders said it would be up to the school districts to make decisions on school closures. They stated that the CDC has not recommended closing schools.
Gov. Parson said Missouri will continue to follow the recommendations from the CDC, by strongly urging the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of less than 50, with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, & business operations.
