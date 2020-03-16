Sun Belt cancels remainder of 2020 spring sports calendar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The athletic season is officially over for more Arkansas State sports.
The Sun Belt announced Monday afternoon that the remainder of the spring sports calendar is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. In the case of the Red Wolves, that includes baseball, men’s track & field, and women’s track & field. The cancellation includes practices, regular season games, and postseason competition.
Baseball finishes a truncated 2020 campaign 7-9. It’ll be a what-if in that sport for the scarlet and black along with track and field. The A-State men and women swept the Sun Belt Indoor Championships in February. We’ll sadly never know if the Red Wolves could have repeated the feat outdoors.
In the club sports ranks, A-State rugby and softball are still in limbo. D1A Rugby suspended regular season play until Apri but their playoffs are canceled. Red Wolves rugby is currently ranked #7.
A-State softball is #3 in the National College Softball Association poll. Head coach Keith Hinson told Region 8 Sports that they “should have an update by April 13th.”
