AR Division of Workforce Services to close due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will be closed to the public starting Wednesday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a news release, ADWS announced they will still have service via email and telephone.
Ways to reach those services:
- Unemployment insurance and job services: 870-935-5594
- Division of the Blind: 800-960-9270
- Ark. Rehab: 501-350-1745
- WIOA: 870-930-2165
- Adult Ed: 870-972-1732
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he directed the state’s commerce department to make unemployment benefits “immediately available."
