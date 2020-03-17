AR Division of Workforce Services to close due to COVID-19

AR Division of Workforce Services to close due to COVID-19
By Jorge Quiquivix | March 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services will be closed to the public starting Wednesday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a news release, ADWS announced they will still have service via email and telephone.

Ways to reach those services:

  • Unemployment insurance and job services: 870-935-5594
  • Division of the Blind: 800-960-9270
  • Ark. Rehab: 501-350-1745
  • WIOA: 870-930-2165
  • Adult Ed: 870-972-1732

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he directed the state’s commerce department to make unemployment benefits “immediately available."

