Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $50 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a sharp increase in sales last week, medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have surpassed $50 million.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported Monday that patients spent $50.7 million on 7,932 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened last May, according to KATV in Little Rock.
The state currently has 20 dispensaries in operation. Thirteen others are licensed but have yet to open.
Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood is the latest to receive approval. Owner Brian Fought told KATV they would open Tuesday, March 17.
Copyright 2020 KAIT/KATV. All rights reserved.