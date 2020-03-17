Arkansas State WR Brandon Bowling looks to breakthrough in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State is one of the few college football squads in the nation that actually had spring practice.
There’s no spring game this week thanks to coronavirus concerns but there’s plenty of Red Wolves storylines heading to the summer.
One of them is slot receiver. Brandon Bowling aims to be in that spot in 2020 that Kirk Merritt dominated in 2019. Brandon had 28 catches and 2 touchdowns last season. The Texas native was one of the stars of the final scrimmage, he had 3 touchdown receptions.
“You know, having Kirk in front of me last year, learning from him was huge the past 2 seasons," Bowling said. "I’ve had a lot of guys around me this year to help me, Coach Cefalo, so I feel like I’m ready. You know in the past I knew what coverages were, but I wasn’t really good at understanding what they were doing in that type of coverage. So I feel like I’ve done a lot better job this spring understanding what the defenses are running.”
Arkansas State kicks off the season September 5th at Memphis.
