Catalytic converter thefts continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police continue to investigate a series of catalytic converter thefts.
On Thursday, March 12, they received two reports of someone stealing the prized auto parts from two businesses’ vans.
An employee of Arkansas Audiometrics, 706 Gladiolus. reported someone stole two catalytic converters, valued at $800, from two company vans parked in its back parking lot.
The owner of San Francisco Bread Company, 701 Windover, reported a similar theft from a Honda Element parked at the business. He placed the value of the stolen part at $400.
Officer Joshua Beasley, who responded to both incidents, cited eight other similar cases this year in his report.
