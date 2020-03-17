CRDC changing office guidelines, LIHEAP applications extended due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council announced Monday they’re re-structuring office procedures regarding the coronavirus.
According to a press release, all visitors to local CRDC offices must now make an appointment. This allows less contact from individuals in waiting areas.
Anyone needing to make an appointment can call 870-802-7100.
The application deadline for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP is extending until May 29 to ensure all changes do not impact clients.
Anyone wanting to apply can mail their application to CRDC-LIHEAP, P.O. Box 16720, Jonesboro, AR, 72403 or fax to 870-972-0078.
The news release said employees are available from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. to accept applications, but can only be accepted by appointment only.
You can contact any of the following offices for LIHEAP assistance:
- Craighead County: 2401 Fox Meadow Ln. in Jonesboro, (870)-802-7100
- Crittenden County: 310 Mid-Continent Plaza Ste. 350 in West Memphis, (870) 400-4023, (870) 253-3050
- Cross County: 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne, (870) 238-2726
- Greene County: #1 Medical Dr. in Paragould, (870) 239-3531
- Jackson County: 2000 McLain St. in Newport, (870) 523-5474
- Poinsett County: 406A Market St. in Harrisburg, (870) 578-0996.
- St. Francis County: 224 N. Rosser in Forrest City, (870)-630-0193, (870) 253-3067
- Woodruff County: 222 Main St. in Augusta, (870) 347-1458
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.