Dollar General dedicating first hour of business to senior shoppers beginning March 17

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KAIT) -The Dollar General Corporation plans to dedicate its first hour of business solely to senior customers in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the company said the change begins Tuesday, March 17.
The new change allows senior shoppers to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.
Other customers are asked to plan their shopping trips around the new time window, letting older customers shop during the first hour.
'We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, said.
Additionally, each store plans to close one hour earlier, letting employees clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for their health and well being.
Normal operating hours for individual store locations can be found here.
