Entergy Arkansas residential rates dropping for second straight year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Thanks to a lower fuel rate, Entergy Arkansas customers will see a bill reduction rate for the second consecutive year.
According to a news release, the new rate will reduce the bill for a typical customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity by $4.10.
This includes a $4.20 reduction to the fuel rate that took effect in April 2019.
The reduction is possible thanks to lower gas prices, projects that improve the performance of the Arkansas Nuclear One and transmission upgrades that helped alleviate congestion on the electric grid.
“We know that every little bit helps, and we’re pleased that our fuel rate is decreasing again this year,” Laura Landreaux, Entergy Arkansas President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “It can mean a lot for many of our customers, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. That’s why we strive to make sound investments that improve reliability and why we work to drive overall costs down.”
