Homeowner wakes to bullet hole in front window

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man’s rest was disrupted Sunday night when someone fired a shot at his home.
The victim, who lives in the 3700-block of Flemon Drive, reported the incident Monday morning.
He told Officer Jeremy Wheelis that sometime during the night he heard something strike his home’s front window.
When he looked, the man found a small hole in the window’s outside glass. The inside glass was not damaged.
According to Officer Wheelis, it looked as if a .22 round had struck the window; however, he could not find the bullet.
There are no suspects at this time.
