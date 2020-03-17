Jonesboro CWL implements changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In an effort to keep customers healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, Jonesboro’s City Water and Light urges everyone to keep their distance.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the CWL will close its lobbies for Customer Service and Engineering.
Instead of making paying in person or setting up services, the CWL offered the following alternatives:
**If you wish to set up service, please call Customer Service at 870-930-3300
**If you wish to make a payment, please do one of the following:
- Set up a bank draft online at www.jonesborocwl.org
- Use our on-line third party provider to make a credit card, debit card or electronic check payment. Call 1-855-288-0680 or make an online payment by going to www.jonesborocwl.org
- Make a cash payment at Casey’s General Store, Family Dollar or CVS Pharmacy
- Mail your payment to CWL P.O. Box 1289 Jonesboro, AR 72403
- Use one of our drive-thru windows at 400 E. Monroe Avenue
- Drop your payment in the night deposit box drop after business hours
- If you have credit or other customer service issues, please call 870-930-3300
