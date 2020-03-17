Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas virus cases up to 22; Little Rock to impose curfew
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock's mayor has introduced a curfew as part of efforts to curb the new coronavirus as the number of infections in the state continues to rise. Mayor Frank Scott says the curfew will be in effect from midnight until 5 a.m., beginning early Wednesday. The announcement comes shortly after state health officials said there are now 22 coronavirus cases in the state. Health officials say the cases include two people in Cleburne County who had traveled out of state for a conference.
Chinese company abandons $1.8B Arkansas paper mill plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Chinese company is terminating its plans for a $1.8 billion paper mill in southwest Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions. Sun Paper on Sunday told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials it would not move forward with the mill it had planned for Arkdalephia. The company cited trade tensions between the United States and China, economic uncertainty and the novel coronavirus outbreak. The project had been announced in 2016 but had faced uncertainty. Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.
Meat companies say: Eat your veggies
Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers' growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets. One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won't stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.
Arkansas governor names former GOP official to highway panel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former executive director of the Arkansas Republican Party has been named to the state Highway Commission. Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Marie Holder to the commission on Thursday. She replaces Tom Schueck, who died last week at the age of 78. Holder will serve the remainder of Schueck's term, which expires in January, and Hutchinson says he plans to reappoint her to a full ten-year term. Holder has served as a board member and consumer representative on the Arkansas State Medical Board and a fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards since 2016.
Police shoot man in gunfire exchange in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person. Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities say he began to run away while shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.
Murder charges filed against man in Arkansas officer's death
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed capital murder charges against a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in Arkansas. Kayvon Ward was charged Thursday with capital murder with a felony firearm enhancement for Tuesday's fatal shooting of Hot Springs police Officer Brent Scrimshire. Prosecutors say Ward was wounded and remains hospitalized. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on behalf of Ward. The Sentinel-Records reports that Ward had an outstanding warrant at the time of the traffic stop.