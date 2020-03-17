Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri records seventh case of the coronavirus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The first case of coronavirus has been announced in St. Louis, bringing the total number of cases in Missouri up to seven. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday that someone in their twenties tested positive for COVID-19. Krewson says the individual self-isolated. The St. Louis health director says no one else is at risk from contracting the illness from that person. Gov. Mike Parson earlier Monday said expects the state to be able to deploy mobile testing labs across the state in 10 days to two weeks. Parson has encouraged the cancellation of public events with more than 50 people.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors across the U.S. are ordering the temporary closure of certain businesses such as dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters because of concerns over the coronavirus. Other governors on Monday were still leaving those decisions to local officials or the businesses themselves. That's created a patchwork of precautions nationwide in the absence of the type of national directives that have occurred in some other countries. Some governors expressed a desire Monday for greater direction from the federal government. Others said such decisions are best made by mayors, county officials or school boards who are more closely in touch with their communities.
AP-US-MISSOURI-SHOOTING
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say five people including an officer and a gunman are dead after a shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Missouri. Police Chief Paul Williams said Monday the dead also include three citizens. Williams said police began receiving reports of someone firing shots from a car late Sunday. The car eventually crashed into the Kum & Go and the gunman entered the store and began shooting. Officers Christopher Walsh and Josiah Overton, who arrived at the store first, were shot. The chief says Walsh was killed and Overton suffered non-life threatening injuries. Other officers who entered the store found three people and the gunman dead.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Missouri bill would limit public meeting access in outbreaks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow state and local governments to limit access to public meetings in response to the coronavirus. A House committee passed the bill Monday. It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks. The vast majority of people recover from the coronavirus in a matter of weeks. The Missouri bill would require public agencies to livestream or record meetings and accept written public comments in advance. Reporters could still access those meetings.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.
CHILD HOMICIDE-KANSAS CITY
Police: December death of 2-year-old girl ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say the December death of a 2-year-old girl has been ruled a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that Stevie Osborn died Dec. 23 from injuries that police have not detailed. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the homicide determination was made Feb. 20 following a two-month investigation. Becchina says officers and medics were called to an apartment the morning of Dec. 23 for a medical emergency. First responders found the child unresponsive inside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests or charges have been made.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI-MAYOR-MIXUP
Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP is calling for the state's top election official to step down. The NAACP on Friday asked for Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to resign. The organization in part cited Ashcroft's recent criticism of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Lucas is black. He struggled to vote Tuesday during the state's presidential primary and publicly complained about the process. That prompted Ashcroft to criticize Lucas. Ashcroft says Lucas could have voted if he wanted to, and that his complaints might discourage people of color from voting. The Missouri NAACP says Ashcroft was dismissive of Lucas.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City police shoot, kill man officer thought was armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Kansas City police officer has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says 47-year-old Donnie Sanders died Friday at a hospital. The shooting happened late Thursday after an officer attempted to stop Sanders for a traffic violation. Becchina said Sanders fled from his vehicle and raised his arms “as though he had a weapon." The officer then told him to get on the ground. Becchina said the officer fired when Sanders didn't follow the commands. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is routine in such shootings.