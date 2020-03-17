March 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Isolated showers and storms will give way to drier weather by midday as yet another upper disturbance pulls away from Region 8.
We’ll be left with cloud cover for much of Tuesday with highs reaching the mid-50s.
A wet weather pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday with a couple strong to severe storms possible.
Friday looks good!
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to rise in Arkansas, with two of the latest cases just outside Region 8.
Meanwhile, President Trump is urging all older Americans to stay home, and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out as restaurants as officials forecast a surge in the coronavirus outbreak.
This morning at 10:30, Governor Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to hold another news conference on the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas. You can watch it live on-air and online.
Immediately following the governor’s news conference, we will host a special one-hour Midday featuring an in-depth look at the pandemic, as well as answers to your questions from leading health professionals.
Instead of sending your loved one a bouquet of roses, a Region 8 business has come up with a unique way to show you care during this pandemic.
An aggravated robbery and shooting this past weekend in Jonesboro led to a high-speed police chase down Interstate 55.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.