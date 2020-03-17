Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issues emergency declaration effective immediately

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a declaration of emergency for the City of Memphis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective immediately, the declaration allows the City to seek federal and state funding in response to the outbreak, also known as COVID-19.
According to Strickland’s declaration, all procedures and formalities regarding spending on supplies, equipment and services are suspended.
There are currently three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County, and at least 73 confirmed across the state. Both doctors and the governor have said they expect the number of cases to rise as more testing is made available.
The CDC is recommending people avoid gatherings of 10 or more people to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Strickland is urging event organizers to follow suit.
The mayor is also asking citizens to avoid panic buying as stores are having a hard time keeping shelves stocked.
“I am asking that when you do grocery shop, please only get what you need," writes Strickland. "There is no need to hoard. This morning I spoke with several of our local grocers, and they all have plenty of food and supplies in store or on the way. It’s just a matter of having time to get shelves restocked. We ask that you be patient, and if you have elderly family, friends or neighbors, please go to the store for them.”
The mayor has promised daily updates on Memphis’ coronavirus response.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.