Memphis tourism takes hard hit amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many businesses here in Overton Square are closing for at least a week but also offering curbside delivery. It is like other tourist businesses that are not sure what to do during what started out as a record year in Memphis for tourism.
“Lots of hand sanitizers, going to small bars with few people," said tourist Pete Thompson.
Thompson and his friends from Ireland are taking precautions with the specter of the coronavirus everywhere but they are also taking in the sites of Memphis like Sun Studios. They have also had to make changes in their trip.
“We’ve been here for two weeks. You know we rightly picked up our car flew into Chicago. Rightly driving down to South by Southwest in Austin now it’s been called off so we have to go home by Thursday," said tourist Oliver Bonnes.
Bonnes has to leave by Thursday because there won’t be any more flights to Ireland.
For now, Sun Studios is open for tours and taking precautions.
“We’ve been staying fairly busy," said Crockett Hall of Sun Studios. "We’ve limited the amount of people on groups, we’ve disinfected everything after ever tour. It’s, of course, uncertain with everything going on. We’re just trying to do the best we can until we have more information from the state CDC about how to proceed.”
Kevin Kane, head of Memphis Tourism, said from January to March 10th Memphis saw record levels of tourism and hotel occupancy. That has abruptly changed since the coronavirus pandemic.
“Hotel occupancy has fallen dramatically," said Kane. "Visitation to our restaurants has been deeply curtailed travel to Memphis is grinding to a slow pace.”
Kane says May is the busiest month for tourism in Memphis and Shelby County with Memphis in May and the Beale Street music fest.
“We certainly are concerned. It looks like Memphis in May, they certainly have not made any announcements yet -- they are following these developments like we all are. At some point, they realize music fest at a minimum looks like it may have to be postponed," said Kane.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said earlier Monday it is possible Memphis in May will have to be moved to a later date. But at this point nothing official has been announced.
