Mid-South casinos face emergency order of closure due to concerns over COVID-19

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A major economic blow has hit the Mid-South -- casinos have been given just hours to close down and send guests home.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission issued an emergency order of closure Monday afternoon calling the state’s casinos to close by midnight. Citing COVID-19 as an immediate threat to public, peace, health and safety.
Gaming officials will evaluate daily to determine a re-open date.
MGM also plans to close its hotel operations at Gold Strike and Beau Rivage Resort and Casino.
Oak lawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas voluntarily closed its casino Monday for two weeks over concerns over the virus.
Southland Casino Racing is also set to close until further notice due to the rapid developments of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement sent to WMC Action News 5 Monday night.
“To date, we have worked to protect public health by following CDC guidelines on sanitizing protocols and cleaning throughout our venue. We will remain in close touch with State and County health officials, and we look forward to reopening Southland Casino Racing shortly and continuing to provide a clean, safe environment.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.