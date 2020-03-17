Red Cross continuing to accept donations, several events planned despite Coronavirus pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Red Cross continues to ask for blood donations despite the Coronavirus pandemic around the world.
There are several opportunities across Region 8 in which you’ll have the opportunity to give to those in need.
Members of the Red Cross said Monday that giving blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, despite the pandemic.
As of Friday, March 13, the Red Cross canceled over 600 blood drives, resulting in 44,000 units of uncollected blood donations.
The Red Cross also wants to remind you that donating blood does not impact or weaken the immune system, and the organization only collects blood from those who are healthy and feeling well.
Several safety protocols are also in place from Red Cross employees, including wearing gloves, wiping down donor touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm with an aseptic scrub before the donation is taken.
Other safety precautions taken include pre-donation temperature screenings, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, staff wellness and protection, and increased educational materials.
Listed below are several upcoming blood drives throughout Region 8:
- Tuesday, March 17: First National Bank, Corning, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday, March 20: First National Bank, Ash Flat, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday, March 23: Rector Community Center, Rector, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Monday, March 23: Osceola Chamber of Commerce, Osceola. 12:30-p.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 24: Ritter Communications, Jonesboro, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
