Suspect crashes through showroom doors of West Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a large police presence on Norris Rd. at I-240 Tuesday morning after a suspect wanted for crashing through a West Memphis car dealership crashed a stolen jeep.
According to West Memphis police, someone crashed through the showroom doors at the Bayird Dodge dealership around 4:00 a.m.
West Memphis police say the juvenile suspect took off in a stolen jeep before crashing at the exit ramp to Norris Rd. from I-240.
According to West Memphis PD, the juvenile suspect hit another car. The driver in that car was taken to Regional One Medical Center.
