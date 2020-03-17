Suspect crashes through showroom doors of West Memphis car dealership

Suspect crashes through showroom doors at Bayird Dealership. (Source: West Memphis Police)
March 17, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 6:53 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a large police presence on Norris Rd. at I-240 Tuesday morning after a suspect wanted for crashing through a West Memphis car dealership crashed a stolen jeep.

According to West Memphis police, someone crashed through the showroom doors at the Bayird Dodge dealership around 4:00 a.m.

West Memphis police say the juvenile suspect took off in a stolen jeep before crashing at the exit ramp to Norris Rd. from I-240.

According to West Memphis PD, the juvenile suspect hit another car. The driver in that car was taken to Regional One Medical Center.

