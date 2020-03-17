Truckers hauling COVID-19 supplies exempt from hours of service rule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To speed the delivery of shipments during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has suspended driving limits for truckers.
As of Friday night, truck drivers hauling medical supplies and equipment, including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will not have to follow the 80-year-old hour of services laws.
Our content partner, Talk Business and Politics, reports once a driver completes a delivery they must receive at least 10 hours of off duty time.
This is the first time since the hours of service were implemented in 1938 that they have been lifted, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
The exemption is designed to provide what it calls immediate needs for the following:
- Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19.
- Supplies and equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants, necessary for healthcare worker, patient and community safety, sanitation, and prevention of COVID-19 spread in communities.
- Food for emergency restocking of stores.
- Equipment, supplies, and persons necessary for establishment and management of temporary housing and quarantine facilities related to COVID-19.
- Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for transport for medical, isolation or quarantine purposes.
- Personnel to provide medical or other emergency services.
