Trumann floral company creates viral tissue paper bouquet

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - When you think of buying your loved one something special, what do you think abo+ut?
Flowers, chocolate? Well, what about Toilet paper?
Blossom Events and Florist out of Trumann has a special bouquet they’ve put together. They just rolled out a special edition tissue-paper bouquet, during a time where many stores have wiped out selves.
“Everybody needs a good laugh and as you can see, we aren’t just your typical florist," Co-Owner David Faulkner said.
This all started Friday when the company posted this picture on-line.
It now has over 126 thousand shares and many comments of those laughing and loving the idea.
The company did not go out and by the toilet paper during the toilet paper crisis. They say they “do lots of couponing” and already had a lot of tissue stocked away.
While a dozen of roses cost $75, the tissue bouquet is also running for the same price.
“Same element, same base. Same concept. It has greenery, it has water, it has a vase, it has a ribbon. Lots of mechanics on the inside. It took a lot of labor. You just can’t make tissue paper look pretty. You just can’t," David and Bart Faulkner said.
They’ve sold only a couple so far, but they received calls from all over the nation.
Blossom Events and Florists also won 2019 Best Florist in Northeast Arkansas by the Jonesboro Radio Group. They specialize in arrangements, weddings and more.
In their second year of business, they say "it doesn’t seem like work when you like what you’re doing and obviously we love what we’re doing.”
