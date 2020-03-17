Two arrested in trafficking case after police receive tip

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police arrested two people after learning a tip on March 10 regarding human trafficking.
In a probable cause affidavit, police arrested Tyler Sowell and Olivia Deroeck after learning Sowell and Deroeck were in contact making sales and setting up timing with a minor.
Both Sowell and Deroeck face one charge of trafficking of persons, a Class Y Felony.
Bond for both was set a $1 million cash or surety.
Sowell and Deroeck are both scheduled to appear in court again on April 24.
