Two arrested in trafficking case after police receive tip
Tyler Sowell and Olivia Deroeck (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 16, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 10:24 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Police arrested two people after learning a tip on March 10 regarding human trafficking.

In a probable cause affidavit, police arrested Tyler Sowell and Olivia Deroeck after learning Sowell and Deroeck were in contact making sales and setting up timing with a minor.

Both Sowell and Deroeck face one charge of trafficking of persons, a Class Y Felony.

Bond for both was set a $1 million cash or surety.

Sowell and Deroeck are both scheduled to appear in court again on April 24.

