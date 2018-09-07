Warming Up but Staying Cloudy and Wet

Temperatures won’t fall far tonight, and we’ll really start to warm up over the next few days. Even without any sun, highs will be near 70 degrees Wednesday and in the low 70s Thursday. Southerly winds will become breezy helping us warm up. We’ll get another round of rain with thunder possible throughout the day Wednesday. Rain chances are at their highest in the morning, but lingering showers and downpours will move through during the afternoon. The 70s come with a price, we’ll see a low threat for severe weather on Thursday as a line of storms moves through. We’ll be mostly dry for the weekend but cooler with highs back in the mid to upper 40s. More wet weather is expected to start next week.