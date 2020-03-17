Weekend shooting in Jonesboro leads to pursuit near Marion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A shooting and pursuit kept several Jonesboro police officers busy over the weekend.
According to an incident report, an officer reported hearing gunshots on Sunday, March 15, while at the Days Inn Hotel on Phillips Drive.
While traveling toward the location of the gunshots, police learned of an aggravated robbery at the 2100-block of Kathleen Street where several shots were fired.
The suspects reportedly left the area in a stolen, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and were later spotted by another officer traveling on Interstate 555 heading towards Memphis.
According to the report, a pursuit began toward Memphis at a high rate of speed, with the officers receiving assistance from several other jurisdictions.
However, officers were unable to stop the vehicle and the pursuit ended near Marion when weather conditions became too hazardous.
Officers then sent their information regarding the vehicle to Memphis before returning to Jonesboro.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
