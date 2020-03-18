ADEM, Jonesboro police warn of COVID-19 scams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both state and local authorities are asking people to be careful, especially when dealing with possible COVID-19 scams.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the agency has gotten word that there are people impersonating CDC employees going door to door in the Natural State.
The phony employees are offering free COVID-19 tests in exchange for money and personal information, ADEM said.
“ADEM has confirmed that the CDC is not going door to door for testing,” the news release noted.
Anyone who comes in contact with the phony employees can file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General’s office at 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982; or can file a complaint here.
Jonesboro police also reported Wednesday that their department has received reports of a scam going on in Northwest Arkansas and around the state.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, people have received emails with clickable links asking to “protect” yourself and/or your assets.
“Your financial institutions will NEVER ask for your account, Social Security Number, Person Identification Number (PIN) or passwords via test, phone or email. There is NEVER a legitimate reason to provide this information, no matter how insistent a caller may be. In fact, this behavior is a sure sign the caller may be a scammer,” the post noted.
If you get a call, text or email, police ask that you call your local bank.
