Foundation of Arts providing childcare services until schools reopen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The community continues to work together during the COVID-19 outbreak and one business uses the power of the arts to open their doors to those in need.
The Foundation of Arts says community remains their top priority.
This week, they opened their doors to parents needing childcare services until schools reopen.
The Arts Camp uses extra precaution to keep the kids safe. They take children’s temperatures as they walk in, do not allow parents past the lobby, and sanitize areas multiple times a day.
The camp creates fun for kids, but they also learn some things, according to Executive and Artistic Director Krisi Pulliam.
“The kids are actually learning during the day, which I personally love,” she says. “It’s also pretty important to keep some amount of interactions going for kids during this time.”
Ballet, jazz, art and theatre classes preoccupy the children. Pulliam says they charge minimal costs for the services.
“It’s a quality day for them, but also it’s cost-effective for the parents and we can help out just a little bit in this crisis,” Pulliam said.
Arts Camp charges parents $30 per day for their services.
They will accept up to a total of 70 kids and will work around parent’s schedules.
To find out more, call 870-935-2726.
Pulliam said they made this option available to parents because of their sponsors: Golden Corral, Dairy Queen, Maddios Pizza, Schlotzsky’s, Smoothie King, Steak and Shake, Kim Wilbanks JPS, Running Threads, Journey Campus, and The Rock of NEA.
