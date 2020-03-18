Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.