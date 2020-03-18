Humane society bans visitors to keep staff safe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society isn’t concerned for their furry friends’ safety, but the safety of their staff and volunteers.
NEAHS employees are cleaning more often in sanitation efforts to battle COVID-19. Starting this week, they banned visitors from the facility.
Executive Director Anna Smith says if the staff get sick, the animals will suffer.
“We have to be out here taking care of the animals. We don’t have a choice,” Smith said. “They need us so we will have to continue to function whether people are sick or not.”
Volunteers can still serve, but not in groups. Single volunteers will be accepted, but no more than ten will be allowed in the shelter.
Smith fears this will deter everyone from the shelter, including volunteers, but she says the animals still need your help.
“We receive most of our funding through the community and so when people stop spending money and stop adopting, we’re always scared our animals will suffer from that lack of support," Smith said.
Smith says pets cannot catch COVID-19 because this disease spreads from human to human.
NEAHS will continue to accept volunteers. She predicts this will only change if more businesses close.
Smith advises volunteers to call ahead before arrival to secure their spot and time.
Pets can still be viewed and adopted online at any time.
You can call NEAHS at 870-932-5185 or click here to visit their website.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.