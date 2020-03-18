Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas eases unemployment benefit hurdles over coronavirus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is easing some of the restrictions for seeking unemployment benefits because of the coronavirus outbreak as two more casinos in the state temporarily closed. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said his order on unemployment waives a one-week waiting period and makes those applying immediately eligible. Hutchinson said he directed Arkansas' three casinos to close for the next two weeks. Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff say they are temporarily closing their facilities over concerns about the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19. Oaklawn announced Sunday it was closing its casino.
OFFICER SHOT-ARKANSAS-FUNERAL
Slain Arkansas officer remembered for devotion to community
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Family, friends and colleagues of an Arkansas police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty last week remembered him as a devoted family man who loved the community he served. A funeral service was held Monday for Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire. He was fatally shot during a March 10 traffic stop. Two people, 21-year-old Kayvon Ward and 20-year-old Coriama Hernandez, have been charged in the Scrimshire's death. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both defendants.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-PAPER-MILL
Chinese company abandons $1.8B Arkansas paper mill plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Chinese company is terminating its plans for a $1.8 billion paper mill in southwest Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions. Sun Paper on Sunday told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials it would not move forward with the mill it had planned for Arkdalephia. The company cited trade tensions between the United States and China, economic uncertainty and the novel coronavirus outbreak. The project had been announced in 2016 but had faced uncertainty. Arkdelphia officials last month said they were marketing the land for the mill to other potential projects.
AP-US-BLENDED-MEATS
Meat companies say: Eat your veggies
Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers' growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets. One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won't stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.
POLICE SHOOTING-BROOKLYN PARK
Police shoot man in gunfire exchange in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person. Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities say he began to run away while shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.
ARKANSAS HIGHWAY COMMISSIONER
Arkansas governor names former GOP official to highway panel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former executive director of the Arkansas Republican Party has been named to the state Highway Commission. Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Marie Holder to the commission on Thursday. She replaces Tom Schueck, who died last week at the age of 78. Holder will serve the remainder of Schueck's term, which expires in January, and Hutchinson says he plans to reappoint her to a full ten-year term. Holder has served as a board member and consumer representative on the Arkansas State Medical Board and a fellow of the Federation of State Medical Boards since 2016.