Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has closed Kansas' public and private K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester, moving teaching online throughout the state to try to lessen the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly also said that starting Monday, most of the 18,000 state workers under her supervision will be directed to stay at home for two weeks so agencies can plan for having some work from home and place others on paid administrative leave. Some Republican legislators objected to the school closings.