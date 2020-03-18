Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri reports 15 coronavirus cases
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's health department is reporting 15 positive cases of coronavirus. As of Tuesday the agency reported cases of COVID-19 in Boone, Cass, Cole, Greene, Henry, Jackson and St. Louis counties, as well as one case in the city of St. Louis. Meanwhile, Missouri's 13 casinos are closing through March 30 under orders of Gov. Mike Parson as part of the effort to limit public gatherings in the public health battle against the coronavirus. Parson says the crisis could last for months. Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara says the impact of the shutdown could mean up to $1 million a day in lost revenue to the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI LAB TEST
Missouri lab says it has developed test for coronavirus
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A clinical lab in Missouri says it has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that is more than 99% accurate. KCUR reports that Viracor Eurofins in Lee's Summit claims it is capable of performing more than 1,000 tests per day and returning results the same day. Officials say the test would allow for expanding testing to patients who don't currently meet the eligibility criteria for public laboratory testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has given the go-ahead for testing to begin.
MISSOURI SHOOTING
Police: Still no clear motive in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are still searching for the motive of the gunman who killed four people, including a police officer, before fatally shooting himself. The shooting happened Sunday night at a Kum & Go convenience store in the southwestern Missouri town. Police told the Springfield News-Leader that they had no prior contact with the gunman, Joaquin Roman, before the crime. Investigators also were not aware of any prior arrests or history of violent crime for Roman. Detectives believe Roman acted alone. The shooting was among the deadliest in recent southwestern Missouri history.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS
US governors expand shut downs amid coronavirus concerns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A growing number of governors across the U.S. are ordering the temporary closure of certain businesses such as dine-in restaurants, fitness centers and movie theaters because of concerns over the coronavirus. Other governors on Monday were still leaving those decisions to local officials or the businesses themselves. That's created a patchwork of precautions nationwide in the absence of the type of national directives that have occurred in some other countries. Some governors expressed a desire Monday for greater direction from the federal government. Others said such decisions are best made by mayors, county officials or school boards who are more closely in touch with their communities.
SOCCER INCENTIVES
St. Louis MLS franchsie gets $5.7M in tax breaks for stadium
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis' Major League Soccer franchise has received $5.7 million in state tax credits to help pay for the construction of a soccer complex on the western edge of downtown. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the new agreement was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Missouri Development Finance Board. The vote came three months after Gov. Mike Parson's administration blocked the project from getting $30 million in tax credits. The new agreement will help the ownership group pay for the rerouting and installation of utilities. The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2022 season.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Missouri bill would limit public meeting access in outbreaks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are advancing a bill to allow state and local governments to limit access to public meetings in response to the coronavirus. A House committee passed the bill Monday. It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks. The vast majority of people recover from the coronavirus in a matter of weeks. The Missouri bill would require public agencies to livestream or record meetings and accept written public comments in advance. Reporters could still access those meetings.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.
CHILD HOMICIDE-KANSAS CITY
Police: December death of 2-year-old girl ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say the December death of a 2-year-old girl has been ruled a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that Stevie Osborn died Dec. 23 from injuries that police have not detailed. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the homicide determination was made Feb. 20 following a two-month investigation. Becchina says officers and medics were called to an apartment the morning of Dec. 23 for a medical emergency. First responders found the child unresponsive inside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests or charges have been made.