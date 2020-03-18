List of Mid-South events and services canceled or postponed during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of Mid-South businesses are closed and events and services are canceled or postponed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
*This list will be updated as new information is made available.
CITY, COUNTY OR STATE GOVERNMENT FACILITIES/SERVICES
Arkansas Department of Corrections -- Visitation halted for 21 days, including regular and special visits. No meritorious or emergency furloughs will be granted to work release furloughs will continue. Discounted phone and video rates begin Friday.
Arkansas State Capitol Building closed to visitors.
Collierville -- All Town of Collierville public meetings postponed until further notice. Board of Mayor and Aldermen March 23 meeting canceled.
Germantown Community Library, Germantown Parks and Recreation and Germantown Athletic Club -- Programs canceled, facilities remain open.
Memphis Light, Gas and Water suspended disconnections for all customers for 60 days.
Memphis Public Libraries -- All locations will close March 18 until further notice. All programs and outreach events have been canceled and postponed.
Memphis River Parks -- All public events canceled for next eight weeks.
Millington City Courts -- Handling in-custody arraignments and cases involving domestic abuse, child and elderly. All other cases reset until further notice.
Millington Public Library -- Closed until March 31.
Shelby County Criminal Court and General Sessions -- Cases reset automatically to the corresponding day of the week of April 20 through May 5. No jury trials or grand jury until further notice. Call General Sessions Criminal Court Clerk at (901) 222-3500 or Criminal Court Clerk (901) 222-3200 for more information.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office -- Visitation to the Juvenile Detention Center is suspended beginning March 17 until further notice. All visitors at Jail East and 201 Poplar will be asked to respond to a questionnaire before visiting. Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time.
Shiloh National Military Park -- As of March 18, the Park Visitor Center an Bookstore at the Shiloh Battlefield and the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth are closed to park visitors until further notice. Outdoor areas are still open and accessible.
St. Francis County -- Court suspended; visitation and face-to-face interactions suspended.
Tennessee State Capitol closed to tours and visitors through March 31.
Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes (TSVH) facilities in Murfreesboro, Knoxville, Clarksville and Humboldt will restrict access to all visitors, vendors and volunteers until further notice.
Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order saying all in-person hearings are suspended through March 31 -- this applies to state courts including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal but there are some exceptions.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District is postponing its March 24 Business Opportunities Open House and M/V Mississippi tours.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court -- In-person hearings suspended.
University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture -- Postponements and cancellations can be found here.
MUSEUMS
Children’s Museum of Memphis -- Closed temporarily
Dixon Gallery & Gardens - Closing March 17 until March 30
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art - Closed until March 30
Mississippi Museum of Natural Science -- Closed Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m through April 3
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum -- Closed until April 4
National Civil Rights Museum - Closed until further notice
Pink Palace Family of Museums -- Closed until further notice with online services to be announced
Stax Museum of American Soul Music - Closing March 18 until further notice
Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum -- All museum sponsored events for the month of March
Withers Collection Museum and Gallery -- Temporarily closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice
COMMUNITY GATHERINGS
Agricenter International’s education and 4-H programs -- Suspended March 16 through April 1
Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day parade -- postponed until April 11
Catholic Diocese of Memphis -- Bishop David Talley instructed pastors to suspend all public Masses until further notice
Cavalry Episcopal Church -- Lenten Preaching Series and “Waffle Shop” canceled for the rest of Lent
Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County -- Virtual 5K participants can run or walk in the location of their choice any time March 16 and March 28 and post their results to the race website.
Southwest Tennessee Community College commencement -- May 2 annual commencement ceremony at FedExForum to be rescheduled.
St. Augustine Catholic Church -- All Men’s Day activities postponed until further notice
Tennessee Genealogical Society and the Great Hall & Conference Center-- Closed until further notice
ENTERTAINMENT
American Queen Steamboat Company -- Immediately suspending operations across all ships and will resume service April 12
The Art Project -- Closed until further notice, and developing take-home craft kits complete with instructions and supplies (with a delivery option) that will be ready in the next few days.
Backbeat Tours -- Limiting tours to less than 20 people (less than half capacity)
Broadway Season Announcement Event at Orpheum Theatre -- Canceled, will be announced through the Orpheum Theatre Group’s social media instead
Cake concert at Graceland -- moved from March 20 to Sept. 10
City Tastings Tours -- All tours suspended until further notice
Cher’s “Here We Go Again” tour at FedExForum -- Moved to Sept. 16
Crosstown Arts -- Offices, galleries, ArtBar, Cafe and shared art making space closed until further notice
“Dinner on Stage” at Orpheum Theatre -- Postponed; refunds will be issued automatically
Discovery Park of America -- Closed to the public through March 31
“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big” at Landers Center -- canceled
Germantown Performing Arts Center -- Closed until further notice
Greek Festival -- Postponed until fall 2020
Larkin Poe w/ Marcella & Her Lovers at Minglewood Hall -- Postponed until June 18
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” at Evergreen Theater -- Postponed until June
Memphis International Raceway -- Test-and-tunes will remain as scheduled for now, but the 34th annual Super Chevy Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25 through 27
Memphis Songwriters Series at Halloran Centre -- Postponed
Memphis Symphony Orchesta -- Performances postponed for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. (Cannon Center) and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (GPAC)
Memphis Zoo -- The zoo remains open, but all indoor exhibits are closed
Monster Jam (scheduled for April 17-19) -- Postponed, future date not announced yet
Old Dominick Distillery -- Temporarily suspending tours until at least March 19
Oxford Film Festival -- Postponed, no makeup date announced yet
Playhouse on the Square -- Public events canceled beginning March 16; visit playhouseonthesquare.org for an updated schedule of events
SPORTS
AAC spring sports competitions -- Suspended until further notice
NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments -- Canceled, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships
SEC men’s basketball tournament -- Remainder canceled
TSSAA girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments -- Suspended until further notice
USL Championship -- Play suspended for 30 days
CHILDREN
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis -- Suspension of all program activities and in-person gatherings from March 13 through March 27, 2020
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Youth Symposium -- Postponed
