Man arrested in rape, internet stalking case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an April 24 court date after his arrest when a juvenile victim told police that a man raped her, according to authorities.
Darrick Ferguson, 39, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 on suspicion of rape and internet stalking of a minor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division about the rape.
The victim told authorities about the situation, police said.
“The juvenile victim stated that she was with a friend and looking on her Facebook and seen Ferguson’s profile picture. The juvenile victim stated that she thought he was cute and clicked ‘to add a friend.’ The juvenile victim stated that as soon as she added Ferguson, he sent her a message ‘What’s up, Baby Girl,’” the affidavit noted.
The victim told police that the incident happened in Oct. 2019, the affidavit noted.
A $250,000 bond was set Wednesday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Judge Fowler also appointed the public defender’s office to represent Ferguson and issued a no-contact order in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.