Memphis Zoo offers unique in-home experience for social-distancing zoo fans

Memphis Zoo offers unique in-home experience for social-distancing zoo fans
Memphis Zoo Social Media Schedule (Source: Memphis Zoo)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 8:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of the Memphis Zoo who are trying to practice social distancing can now experience the zoo in a new way.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, the Memphis Zoo will offer a unique look inside the zoo through their social media platforms.

These daily, all-ages shows will give zoo fans who are spending some extra time at home a unique opportunity to connect with both the zoo animals and team members.

The Memphis Zoo recently announced via social media they would be closing all indoor exhibits, along with the playground, rides, and trams until further notice.

Starting this week, our team will offer a unique look inside Memphis Zoo through our social media platforms. This is an...

Posted by Memphis Zoo on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

To keep up with these social media events from the Memphis Zoo, visit their Facebook Page here.

Related Content: Memphis Zoo is one of the only places to see Giant Pandas in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.