New city website to provide details, information for Jonesboro residents on coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A page of the Jonesboro city website will provide information about coronavirus and the city’s response to the pandemic, officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release from the city of Jonesboro, the opening of the COVID-19 page will help residents keep informed about policy and changes in city government as well as allow people to ask questions about the issue.
“While we work around the clock to adapt to the requirements -most notably social distancing - that will best see us through this emergency, we want to be as informative and responsive to our residents as we possibly can,” Mayor Harold Perrin said.
Perrin also said he wanted to address rumors about a positive COVID-19 test in Jonesboro as well as concerns about community gatherings in the next few days.
“We have no confirmed cases in Jonesboro, but that remains not just a possibility, but a strong likelihood that we are prepared to address when the time comes. Our police and fire departments have the appropriate personal protection equipment that they use in many circumstances and are ready to respond,” Perrin said.
The website will also serve as a clearinghouse for all information from chiefs and department heads, as well as news releases and briefings.
The city has also set up a phone hotline at 870-336-7244 that will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for people with questions. Also, questions can be emailed to COVID19@jonesboro.org.
