Region 8 Sports Conversation: Grant Black

We’re debuting a new segment called Region 8 Sports Conversation. It’s like a podcast. Over the spring and summer months, I’ll do one on one in-depth interviews with interesting coaches and athletes.
Nine years ago, Grant Black tossed a one-hitter in the Kell Classic along with making plays on Football Friday Night.
The Newport Greyhound has had quite the journey. The St. Louis Cardinals purchased his contract in February, continuing a run of success from UAM to independent baseball. This journey almost didn’t happen. Grant overcame an ACL injury in high school plus Tommy John surgery in JUCO ball.
Black spent five days in Spring Training before camp was closed due to coronavirus concerns. He’s training in Little Rock and waiting to return to the diamond.
I asked him about the chance to play for his favorite team and how deep his family roots are with the Hounds and the Cards. Black also provides insight on playing independent ball life with the Gateway Grizzlies.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.