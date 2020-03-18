Second arrest made in February shooting case on Melrose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight that later progressed was the apparent motive as a second suspect was arrested this week in connection with a February shooting in Jonesboro, police said Wednesday.
Kameron L. Irby, 18, Jonesboro was arrested March 18 on suspicion of terroristic act and aggravated assault in connection with the Feb. 23 shooting on Melrose Street.
Officers went to the 400 block of Melrose Street after getting a call about shots being fired. Police later found 13 shell casings, broken glass and a ball cap with the words “Blessed” on it nearby at Melrose and Cedar Heights.
The victim told police he had been shot at, with the investigation showing Irby and Nykvius Taylor, 17, of Jonesboro doing the shooting, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Taylor was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver meth and cocaine and theft by receiving-firearms, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
In Irby’s case, a $150,000 bond was set Wednesday. Irby will appear April 24 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.