Stormy weather moving in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 18. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Highs will be near 70 degrees today and in the low 70s tomorrow.
Southerly winds will help us warm up.
We’ll get another round of rain with thunder possible throughout the day.
Rain chances are at their highest in the morning, but lingering showers and downpours will move through during the afternoon.
The 70s come with a price, we’ll see a low threat for severe weather tomorrow as a line of storms moves through.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A Region 8 woman is in self-quarantine this morning and sharing her experience with a close brush with COVID-19.
Instead of “No pets allowed,” one humane society says “No visitors allowed” to protect their staff and volunteers from the spread of the coronavirus.
Everything from cinemas to restaurants to entertainment centers are changing the way they do business during this pandemic. Meanwhile, a zoo popular with many in Region 8 has come up with a unique way to keep fans of all ages happy.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
